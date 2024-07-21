Atlanta Braves Suffer Brutal Injury News on Sunday Afternoon
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies is expected to miss eight weeks after breaking his wrist on Sunday afternoon, per a report from Braves writer David O'Brien:
Albies was covering second base on a stolen base attempt and attempted to reach back for the ball but his wrist hit the runners head and bent back awkwardly.
The Braves lost the game, 6-2, and are now 54-44 on the season. They are currently battling for the top spot in the National League wild card picture. This is a really tough break for Atlanta, who is already without top pitcher Spencer Strider and reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. Both of them are out for the season.
Albies, who was hitting No. 2 in the order on Sunday, is hitting .258 this year with eight homers and 46 RBI. He's got eight stolen bases and a .717 OPS. Though the numbers are respectable, it's a far cry from his 2023 season, when he popped 33 homers and drove in 109. Now in his eighth season in the big leagues, Albies is a .271 lifetime hitter with 139 homers.
It's unknown at this point how the Braves will move forward without Albies. They brought in Zack Short in his relief on Sunday but with the trade deadline looming on July 30, perhaps Atlanta could make a move to bring in a more impactful player.
The Braves will start a new series on Monday night against the Cincinnati Reds with first pitch coming at 7:20 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.