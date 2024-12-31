Boston Red Sox Provide Injury Updates on Garrett Whitlock, Masataka Yoshida
Speaking on Monday, Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow provided injury updates on a pair of key players for 2025: Pitcher Garrett Whitlock and outfielder/DH Masataka Yoshida.
Per Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald:
Injury updates:
- Patrick Sandoval expected back in second half
- Yoshida "making a ton of progress" and should be swinging in spring training
- Hendriks on track for normal spring training
- Giolito/Whitlock rehabbing, should pitch most if not all of 2025
Whitlock underwent season-ending elbow surgery after just four games in 2024 and could end up serving as a key bullpen piece in 2025.
While just speculation, the Red Sox seem to have a full rotation as is. Garrett Crochet, Walker Buehler, Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck and Lucas Giolito would seem to make up the top five if healthy. That leaves Whitlock and Kutter Crawford on the outside looking in. Whitlock excelled as a reliever when he first came to the Red Sox, so he'd likely help sure up their bullpen if he went back out there.
Heading into his fifth year with the team, Whitlock is 18-11 lifetime with a 3.39 ERA. He's made 23 career starts out of 103 appearances. He burst onto the scene with a 1.96 ERA in 46 games back in 2021. The Red Sox got to the ALCS that season.
Yoshida had shoulder surgery at the end of the season, just another facet of a trying season for the Japanese veteran. First off, he only got 378 at-bats this season. Part of that stems from a lengthy thumb injury and part of it stems from his semi-falling out with the organization. The team didn't play him as much against left-handers this year and played him almost exclusively at designated hitter, meaning he had less paths to playing time.
Despite those challenges, he hit .280 with 10 homers and 56 RBI. He still posted a solid .349 on-base percentage and has elite bat-to-ball skills.
He's been rumored to be available in trade talks but the Red Sox haven't found a suitor for the $54 million or so remaining on his contract.
