Jeff Hoffman Now Comes with Major Red Flags For Toronto Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays are officially taking a big risk with free agent reliever Jeff Hoffman.
The hard-throwing reliever, who may end up serving as the Blue Jays closer in 2025, had a deal with the Baltimore Orioles fall through over concerns about his shoulder.
On Monday, we learned that the Atlanta Braves also had a deal with Hoffman fall through because of medicals.
Mark Bowman of MLB.com that information on social media:
Per a source, Jeff Hoffman had a potential deal that was nixed when he failed a physical with the Braves’ medical staff. Hoffman also reportedly failed a physical with the Orioles before signing with the Blue Jays
The Blue Jays signed Hoffman to a three-year, $33 million deal. One failed physical is noteworthy, but two? That's downright concerning.
With Hoffman slated to be the team's closer, they can ill-afford to have him hurt in 2025. They missed Jordan Romano for most of last season and the bullpen fell off the rails, becoming one of the worst 'pens in the entire sport.
Hoffman was an All-Star in 2024 for the Philadelphia Phillies and ended the year at 3-3 with a 2.17 ERA in 68 appearances. He was originally drafted by the Blue Jays in 2014 but was traded to the Colorado Rockies, where he spent his first five big-league seasons. In addition to Colorado and Philadelphia, he's also pitched for the Cincinnati Reds. His move toward becoming a dominant reliever happened in 2021, when he made 34 relief appearances for the Reds.
The Blue Jays finished last in the American League East at 74-88 in 2024.
