Dodgers Ace Clayton Kershaw Exits Start With Back Pain

The Dodgers are in wait-and-see mode after southpaw Clayton Kershaw exited his Thursday start against the San Francisco Giants with lower back pain.

Kershaw left the Oracle Park mound after warming up for the fifth inning. Kershaw felt his back tighten after his second to last warmup pitch, but he decided to throw one more before leaving the game with the team's trainer.

“I just felt something kind of lock up there in the fifth," a frustrated Kershaw said after a 5-3 Los Angeles win, per MLB.com's Juan Toribio. "Couldn’t really throw after that.”

The Dodgers will know more once Kershaw sees how he feels and undergoes tests on Friday. But the 34-year-old missed a month earlier this season when right SI joint inflammation caused him to experience lower back pain. Back issues have sidelined the three-time Cy Young winner on multiple occasions over the years.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged that any issue with Kershaw's back is a cause for concern, but the skipper didn't want to get ahead of himself regarding a possible stint on the injured list.

"We just won’t know more until we get some tests,” Roberts said.

Despite missing time, Kershaw has been one of the Dodgers' best pitchers this season. He left Thursday's outing with a 2.64 ERA, and he made his first All-Star Game start last month. He did so at Dodger Stadium.

Kershaw's latest back injury comes after the Dodgers failed to acquire any starting pitching depth before the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Rather than add to the rotation, Los Angeles traded Mitch White to the Blue Jays. White appeared in 15 games for Los Angeles, including 10 starts, and recorded a 3.70 ERA over 56 innings.

Dustin May could fill the void if Kershaw hits the injured list, but he still needs to make one more rehab start on his way back from Tommy John surgery.