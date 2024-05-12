Fastball

Los Angeles Dodgers Do Something Not Done For Last Seven Years of Baseball History in Terms of Run Suppression

The Los Angeles Dodgers have allowed four runs or less in each of the last 18 games this season. That is the longest streak in the last seven years of baseball history.

May 6, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) / Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres on Saturday night, 5-0, at PetCo Park. Thus far, the Dodgers and Padres have split the first two games of the weekend series.

Los Angeles is now 27-14 on the year while the Padres are 21-21.

In the win, Dodgers' pitcher James Paxton went 6.0 scoreless innings, surrendering no runs on just four hits. He walked none and struck out four. He's now 5-0 on the year with a 2.58 ERA. Behind him, three relievers helped secure the shutout.

With another big-time pitching performance, the Dodgers have done something that hasn't been done in the last seven years of baseball history.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:

the Dodgers have allowed 4 runs or fewer in a franchise-record 18 consecutive games

last MLB team with a single-season streak this long: Cleveland with 25 straight in 2017 (began with final 21 games of their 22-game win streak; went 24-1 in stretch)

This stretch for the Dodgers is so impressive because they have done it with so many questions in their pitching staff. Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin are out, Walker Buehler just came back from a nearly two-year absence, reliever Evan Phillips is currently out, and Yoshinob Yamamoto is a rookie who has never pitched in the U.S.

Despite it all, the Dodgers are thriving, sitting in first place in the National League West and atop the leaderboard of World Series favorites. The Dodgers and Padres will play again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET.

