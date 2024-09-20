Miami Marlins 1st Round Pick PJ Morlando Working His Way Back From Unfortunate Injury
Miami Marlins prospect PJ Morlando has taken his first swings in over a month, the outfielder announced Thursday on Instagram.
Morlando has been out with a lumbar stress reaction since making his professional debut on Aug. 2. The 19-year-old was only able to log one at-bat with the Jupiter Hammerheads before going down, and he was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the Single-A season shortly after.
Fish on First's Isaac Azout reported Thursday that Morlando had suffered the injury during a team-organized weight-lifting competition, which took supposedly place during the 2-hour, 2-minute rain delay that interrupted Morlando's first minor league appearance. However, the organization told the Miami Herald's Barry Jackson that Azout's report was inaccurate, and that Morlando's injury was instead a result of wear and tear.
The Marlins took Morlando with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft. A few days later, he joined the organization on a $3.4 million signing bonus, which was roughly $1.3 million below his slot value.
Morlando went pro straight out of high school, forgoing his commitment to the University of South Carolina.
After winning the High School Home Run Derby and High School All-American Game MVP in July 2023, Morlando put up wild numbers as a senior at Summerville High School. He was named the 2024 Gatorade South Carolina prep player of the year thanks to his .403 batting average and 1.173 OPS, entering the draft as the No. 15 high school prospect in the country.
Morlando is currently ranked as the No. 8 prospect and No. 2 outfielder in Miami's farm system. He is expected to be back to full strength come Spring Training, giving him the full 2025 campaign to acclimate to the professional game.
