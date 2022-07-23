HUGE Injury News About MLB Star

Skip to main content
HUGE Injury News About New York Yankees Star

According to Joel Sherman of of The New York Post, New York Yankees star Michael King has a fractured right elbow.
On Friday, According to Joel Sherman of The New York Post, reported that New York Yankees star Michael King has a fractured right elbow.

Sherman: "Michael King has a fracture in his right elbow, according to sources. Devastating to him and the Yankees. He along with Holmes have been the Yankee best relievers."

Sherman also added that he could miss the entire season. 

Sherman: "Yankees will know more tomorrow after testing tonight, but they are expecting that King will miss the rest of the season."

King is 6-3 on the season with a shiny 2.29 ERA. 

He is only 27-years-old, so he is only getting better, and this is a huge blow to the Yankees. 

This is his fourth season in the MLB, and he has only played for the Yankees. 

The only positive is that the trading deadline has not happened yet, so they could definitely go out and try to find someone to fill King's void. 

Right now, the Yankees are in the middle of a fantastic season as they are in first place in the American League East Division. 

The Yankees are 65-30 in the 95 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them an astonishing 12.0 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays, who are in second place. 

It's not like the Rays are having a bad season either, they are 52-41 in the 93 games that they have played in so far. 

The Yankees have not won a World Series since 2009, so for them they are in a big drought.  

