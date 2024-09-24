Brenton Doyle Returns to Colorado Rockies' Lineup After Dealing With Knee Injury
Brenton Doyle is returning to the Colorado Rockies' lineup for their game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, according to the team's official lineup card.
Doyle was scratched ahead of the Rockies' series opener with the Los Angeles Dodgers last Friday. He proceeded to miss the games on Saturday and Sunday as well, all as he tended to left knee soreness.
The 26-year-old will start in center field and bat third on Tuesday. His return bumps Sam Hilliard to left field, while Nolan Jones and Jake Cave will be the outfielders available off the bench.
Doyle has been the Rockies' most valuable player in 2024, leading the team with a 4.0 WAR. He is currently batting .264 with 22 home runs, 71 RBI, 29 stolen bases and a .770 OPS, all of which are major leaps from the stats he posted as a rookie in 2023.
On top of his breakout campaign at the plate, the 2023 Gold Glove winner has continued to be one of the best defensive outfielders in the National League. Through 142 games in the field, Doyle has eight outfield assists and 10 defensive runs saved.
Doyle appeared in 145 of Colorado's first 153 games this season, prior to his recent knee flareup.
Here is the Rockies' full lineup for their showdown with the Cardinals on Tuesday night:
1. Charlie Blackmon, DH
2. Ezequiel Tovar, SS
3. Brenton Doyle, CF
4. Ryan McMahon, 3B
5. Miguel Toglia, 1B
6. Sam Hilliard, LF
7. Jacob Stallings, C
8. Jordan Beck, RF
9. Aaron Schunk, 2B
SP: Ryan Feltner, RHP
First pitch from Coors Field is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.