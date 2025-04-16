Spencer Strider to Make First Start of 2025 Season with Great History Under His Belt
After being activated from the injured list on Wednesday, Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider is set to make his first start of the season against the Toronto Blue Jays.
He made just two starts in 2024 before undergoing Tommy John surgery, missing essentially the whole season.
Strider made three rehab appearances at Triple-A Gwinnett, dominating to the tune of a 1-0 record and a 1.32 ERA. He struck out 27 batters in just 13.2 innings.
One of the best strikeout artists in the game, he will take the mound with some unique baseball history at his back, per @OptaSTATS:
Spencer Strider is set to make his first start of 2025 for the @Braves. He has struck out 9+ hitters in 57.4% (31/54) of his career MLB starts.
The next highest percentage by any pitcher with 50+ starts in the modern era (since 1901) is 41.5% by Randy Johnson.
An All-Star in 2023, Strider is 32-10 lifetime with a 3.47 ERA at the big-league level. He's fanned 495 batters in 329.2 career innings. Now that he's back, he pairs with reigning Cy Young winner Chris Sale to make one of the top duos in baseball. Youngster Spencer Schwellenbach has also emerged to become a nice member of the rotation.
The hard-throwing Strider helped the Braves get to the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023. He had a 2.84 ERA in two postseason starts back in 2023 as the Braves lost to the Philadelphia Phillies.
They are out to an extremely disappointing 5-12 start this season. First pitch is 1:07 p.m. ET.
