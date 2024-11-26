Texas Rangers Get Positive Injury Updates on Corey Seager, Adolis García, Evan Carter
The Texas Rangers, who were banged up for long stretches this season, fell far short of repeating as World Series champions in 2024.
Most of the players from the title-winning roster were brought back, but some regressed and others got hurt. But at least in terms of the lineup's health, there is reason for hope once again heading into 2025.
According to DLLS Sports' Jeff Wilson, outfielder Adolis García is running again after suffering a sprained left patella tendon in September. Shortstop Corey Seager, who had season-ending surgery on a sports hernia in September, is close to resuming full baseball activities.
The Dallas Morning News' Evan Grant added that outfielder Evan Carter is swinging a bat and is expected to be ready to go by the start of Spring Training. Carter went down with back soreness in May and did not return, ultimately undergoing an ablation procedure in October.
Seager, García and Carter all played massive roles during Texas' 2023 playoff run, so getting them back to full strength will be critical to the team's postseason aspirations moving forward.
Health isn't the Rangers' only concern, though.
Carter went from batting .306 with a 1.058 OPS during his limited time in 2023 to hitting .188 with a .633 OPS in 2024. García was a Gold Glove-winning All-Star in 2023, only to see his WAR plummet from 4.2 to 0.4 and his OPS go from .836 to .684 in 2024.
Second baseman Marcus Semien broke 700 plate appearances for the sixth consecutive non-COVID season, but his WAR dropped from 7.4 to 4.1 and his OPS fell from .826 to .699. Even though he was named an All-Star, the veteran infielder will have to contribute at a much higher level in 2025 if the Rangers are going to compete again.
If the lineup can get back to 100% and return to their 2023 form come 2025, the Rangers could soon return to contention. If not, the 78-84 record they posted in 2024 may prove to be in the cards yet again.
