Juan Soto is the First Player in Baseball History to Accomplish This Specific Feat
The New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 2-1 on Wednesday night in 10 innings. The win officially punched the Yankees ticket to the playoffs after they missed the playoffs last season.
They are now 5.0 games up on the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East and are also closing in on the division title.
With another trip to the playoffs secured, Yankees outfielder Juan Soto is set to make baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Juan Soto will be the first player in MLB history to appear in a postseason game for three different teams before turning 27 years old
HE’S 25…HE WILL BE YOUNGEST TO DO THIS BY MORE THAN A YEAR
Soto came up at the age of 19 with the Washington Nationals and made the playoffs with that organization, helping them win the World Series in 2019. He made the playoffs with the San Diego Padres as well, and now he'll get there with the Yankees.
It feels shocking that this hasn't happened before, but the combination of coming up so early, changing teams so often and being so productive is certainly a rare one.
It's been an incredible first year in New York for Soto, who is hitting .288 with 40 homers, 103 RBI and a .997 OPS.
The Yankees and Mariners will finish out their season series on Thursday afternoon. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET as Clarke Schmidt (NYY) pitches against Logan GIlbert.
New York is 89-63 while Seattle is 77-75.
