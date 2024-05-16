Milwaukee Brewers' Rookie Joins MLB Stars in Awesome Baseball History on Wednesday
It hasn't been a completely smooth transition for Milwaukee Brewers' rookie Jackson Chourio to the big leagues, but the 20-year-old franchise cornerstone is still putting up historic numbers in his inaugural campaign.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
5+ HR & 5+ SB in first 39 career games at age 20 or younger (since at least 1901):
2024 Jackson Chourio
2019 Fernando Tatis Jr.
2015 Carlos Correa
1989 Ken Griffey Jr.
Griffey is in the upper crust of all-time greats, and Correa and Tatis Jr. are established All-Stars, so any time you can join them in baseball history, you are doing something right.
Chourio, who entered the season as the No. 2 overall prospect in the sport (behind Jackson Holliday), went 2-for-4 on Wednesday in a win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. He hit his fifth home run of the year, scored two runs and had two RBI. He's now hitting .219 with a .615 OPS, so it hasn't been perfect, but he's certainly flashed great moments in his first exposure to big league pitching.
Chourio signed an eight-year contract extension this past offseason so the Brewers are absolutely committed to his development, and for a smaller market team, the ability to have him grow with the organization is something that will be valued for years to come.
After the win, the Brewers are a surprising 26-17 and in first place in the National League Central. They are off on Thursday before starting a new series with the Houston Astros on Friday.
First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET.
