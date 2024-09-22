Minnesota Twins Veteran Sets Undesirable Record in Baseball History This Year
Minnesota Twins outfielder Manuel Margot has set an undesirable record in baseball history this season, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Minnesota Twins outfielder Manny Margot quietly broke an MLB record. He is now 0-for-30 as a pinch-hitter this season.
That's not one that veteran Margot is going to want to write home about.
The 29-year-old was acquired by the Twins this past offseason and is hitting .240 through 300 at-bats. He has four home runs, 31 RBI and five stolen bases.
A veteran of nine seasons, Margot has played for the San Diego Padres, Tampa Bay Rays and Twins. He's a career .254 hitter with 56 home runs. Known as a solid defender, he's been to the playoffs in each of the last four seasons.
He's trying to make that five straight seasons this year, but the Twins are holding on tenuously to a playoff spot. Entering play on Sunday, they are 81-73 on the year. That's good enough for 1.0 game ahead of the Detroit Tigers for the third and final wild card spot and 2.0 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners.
The Twins have to play a doubleheader on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox to finish out that series before then finishing out the regular season with the Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles.
In Game 1 of the doubleheader (12:35 p.m. ET), the Twins will pitch ace Pablo Lopez against Nick Pivetta. In Game 2, they'll throw rookie Zebby Matthews against right-hander Kutter Crawford. That game will begin at 6:35 p.m. ET.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.