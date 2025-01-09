Chicago White Sox Prospect Noah Schultz Earns High Marks For Top-Notch Slider
Noah Schultz is one of the most hyped prospects in baseball, and the Chicago White Sox southpaw's dominant slider has garnered the most praise.
MLB.com's Jonathan Mayo recently conducted a poll across the league, gathering executives and scouts' thoughts on the game’s most intriguing young players. He asked for their insight into which prospects had the best individual tools, including who had the best secondary pitch.
While Jackson Jobe of the Detroit Tigers placed first with 29.5% of the vote, followed by the Cincinnati Reds' Chase Burns at 18.2%, Schultz came in third with 15.9%. All three utilize sliders as their top off-speed pitch.
Schultz is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the White Sox's farm system, the No. 3 pitching prospect in the league and the No. 16 overall prospect in all of baseball. MLB Pipeline has him graded at 60 overall with a 70 slider, 60 fastball, 55 control and 50 changeup.
Chicago selected Schultz in the first round back in 2022, when he was the fourth high school pitcher to come off the board. He has dominated pro ball ever since, going 1-6 with a 2.03 ERA, 0.954 WHIP and 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 33 starts.
Schultz has yet to move past Double-A, but his dominance suggests he could make his MLB debut as soon as 2025. The White Sox might need the 21-year-old to take over as their next ace in the near future, too, considering they have traded away Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease and Garrett Crochet over the past 18 months.
