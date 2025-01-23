White Sox Prospects Noah Schultz, Hagen Smith Make History Atop LHP Rankings
The Chicago White Sox may be coming off the worst season by any team in recent memory, but there is reason for hope in the future – especially on the mound.
In the leadup to their fully-updated rankings across the league, MLB.com is revealing their top 10 prospects at each position. MLB Pipeline senior writer Jim Callis ranked left-handed pitchers on Thursday, awarding the top two spots to White Sox southpaws.
Noah Schultz was ranked as the No. 1 left-handed pitching prospect in baseball, while Hagen Smith came in at No. 2. This is just the second time in the last 15 years that the top two prospects at a single position came from the same organization.
The Miami Marlins' Thomas White, the St. Louis Cardinals' Quinn Matthews and the Los Angeles Dodgers' Jackson Ferris rounded out the top five.
Considering Schultz and Smith finished 2024 as the top-two lefties in MLB's rankings, it isn't a surprise to see them topping the list in 2025. Schultz was ranked No. 16 overall, while Smith ended last season at No. 30.
Schultz, who Chicago selected in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft, has posted a 2.03 ERA and 0.954 WHIP with 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings through 33 career minor league outings.
The 6-foot-9 southpaw has a slider with a grade of 70 and a fastball graded at 60. His changeup earned a 50, while his control was graded at a 55.
Smith was the White Sox's first round selection in 2024, getting plucked out of the University of Arkansas with the No. 5 overall pick. He went 9-2 with a 2.04 ERA, 0.893 WHIP and 17.3 strikeouts per nine innings in Fayetteville last season, then put up a 3.52 ERA, 1.174 WHIP and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in three High-A starts upon turning pro.
MLB Pipeline has Smith's fastball and slider both graded at a 65, while his splitter and control earned 50s.
Schultz is expected to make his MLB debut at some point in 2025, and Callis wrote that he has the highest ceiling and floor of any left-handed pitching prospect in baseball. Smith may not reach the majors until 2026, but he is riding plenty of hype in his own right.
Related MLB Stories
TORBORG PASSES AWAY: Former White Sox and Marlins manager Jeff Torborg died at the age of 83 on Sunday, nearly 60 years after he caught Sandy Koufax's perfect game. READ MORE
MCGUIRE FINDS NEW HOME: After stints with the Blue Jays, White Sox and Red Sox, veteran catcher Reese McGuire inked a minor league deal with the Cubs. READ MORE
WHITE SOX DOMINATE CATCHER RANKINGS: Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero were both ranked among the top 10 catching prospects in all of baseball entering the 2025 season. READ MORE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.