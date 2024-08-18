Fastball

New York Mets Pitcher Makes Awesome and Rare Baseball History with Saturday Gem

The New York Mets helped their playoff hopes on Saturday night by beating the Miami Marlins. With a gem on the mound. pitcher Luis Severino made some awesome and rare baseball history.

Brady Farkas

New York Mets pitcher Luis Severino (40) reacts after an inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Aug 17.
New York Mets pitcher Luis Severino (40) reacts after an inning against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Aug 17. / Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Mets beat the Miami Marlins 4-0 on Saturday at Citi Field. With the win, the Mets are 64-59 on the season. Battling it out for a playoff spot in the National League, they are now 1.0 game back of the third and final wild card spot.

Luis Severino threw a gem on the mound on Saturday, tossing a complete-game shutout. He allowed just four hits and walked one while striking out eight. Signed to a contract this past offseason, Severino is now 8-6 on the year with a 3.91 ERA.

With his performance, he also made some very rare baseball history. Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

pitchers to throw a shutout for both Mets & Yankees:

Luis Severino
Kenny Rogers
Bartolo Colon
Neil Allen
David Cone
Dwight Gooden
Walt Terrell

Severino looked like he was going to be a longtime ace for the Yankees before injuries derailed his tenure there. Still just 30 years old, Severino is in his ninth major-league season. He is 62-43 lifetime with a 3.81 ERA. Given his performance (and health) this season, Severino is likely setting himself up for a good payday this offseason. However, he'll first try to help the Mets get back to the playoffs after a year off in 2023.

The Mets and Marlins are playing again on Sunday afternoon with first pitch coming just after noon. Paul Blackburn will be on the mound for New York. The Mets will host the Baltimore Orioles in a big series beginning on Monday night as well. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. ET.

