New York Mets Slugger Set to Make Home Run Derby History
New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso is set to participate yet again in the upcoming Home Run Derby as part of All-Star Game festivities in Arlington, Texas.
With his inclusion in the derby, Alonso is set to make some fun and unique baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Pete Alonso is the first player to participate in 5 consecutive HR Derbies
Alonso won the signature event in 2019 in Cleveland and then also won it in 2021 in Colorado. There was no Home Run Derby in 2020 because of the Coronavirus pandemic but he also participated in 2022 in Los Angeles and 2023 in Seattle. Juan Soto (WAS) and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) took home those titles, respectively.
The 29-year-old is hitting .240 for the Mets this year with 18 homers and 48 RBI. He's one of the most prolific home run hitters in baseball since his debut in 2019. He led baseball in home runs in 2019 with 53. He's also hit 37 home runs or more in each full season he's played (16 in the shortened COVID season).
Alonso has put together a nice season for the Mets despite questions about his future swirling. A free agent at the end of the year, Alonso hasn't been able to come to a long-term deal with the Mets. He could be traded at the looming trade deadline, but with the Mets only 2.5 games back in the National League wild card race, they certainly seem less likely to trade him.
The Home Run Derby is Monday, July 15.
