2022 Julio Rodríguez Had a Better Rookie Year than 1989 Ken Griffey Jr.

Seattle Mariners star rookie Julio Rodríguez was reinstated from the Injured List Monday night, making his return to the Mariners' lineup in the club's game against the Detroit Tigers.

With three days left in the regular season, Rodríguez has already had a better statistical rookie season than the season Mariners Hall of Fame centerfielder Ken Griffey Jr. had in his first year in the show, in 1989.

Griffey, at age 19, played 127 games in 1989, the same season in which he made his Major League debut. He posted a .264 batting average, .329 on base percentage, .748 OPS and 108 OPS+.

Entering play Monday, Rodríguez, age 21, had played 129 games. Rodríguez has posted a higher mark in each of those categories. He's batting .280, with a .342 on base percentage, .844 OPS and 144 OPS+.

In their rookie seasons, Griffey and Rodríguez were each caught stealing seven times, but Rodríguez has swiped 25 bases to Griffey's 16 stolen bases.

In September, Rodríguez became the fastest rookie in baseball history to record 25 home runs and 25 stolen bases. His 27 home runs tops Griffey's 16 and his 73 RBI also bests Junior's 61.

Rodríguez has a higher Wins Above Replacement (5.7) than Griffey (3.3) had in 1989.

Defensively, Griffey recorded more errors (10) than Rodríguez (6) and posted a lower fielding percentage (.969 to Rodríguez's .983).

Rodríguez has recorded more hits (140) and runs (81) than Griffey (120, 61), too.

Griffey's Mariners won 73 games in 1989, finishing sixth in the American League West. Rodríguez is the best position player on the Mariners' first playoff team in 21 years.

Griffey finished third in American League Rookie of the Year voting. Rodríguez is the front runner for the award and is expected to take home the hardware next month.

Rodríguez may not have quite the same career that Griffey once had, but he's off to a better start.

