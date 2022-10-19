Skip to main content
2022 MLB Playoffs: American League, National League Division Series Preview with Mickey Morandini

Here's a preview of the American League and National League Championship Series matchups and a recap of the ALDS and NLDS from the past week. This week will feature matchups between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres, and the New York Yankees and Houston Astros. Member of the 1993 Philadelphia Phillies, Mickey Morandini, weighs in with his analysis.
Former MLB All-Star and member of the 1993 Philadelphia Phillies National League Pennant team Mickey Morandini returns to the Jack Vita Show, to discuss the latest from the Major League Baseball playoffs.

The American League Division Series and the National League Division Series are over. Mick and Jack provide a recap of the action, breaking down all four series from the past week. What, if anything, would Mick and Jack change about the MLB's new postseason format, and why did the top two seeds in the National League go down so quickly?

Mick and Jack also discuss the new rule changes coming to Major League Baseball. What are Mickey's thoughts on MLB banning the shift, adding a pitch clock, and increasing the size of its bases?

Mickey also shares some memories from his playing days, and shares some thoughts following the past weekend in Philadelphia, where the Phillies clinched their first trip to the National League Championship Series since 2010.

Later, they preview the ALCS and the NLCS. What will the New York Yankees need to do in order to finally get past the Houston Astros? What should fans expect from the NLCS between the Phillies and the San Diego Padres? Mick and Jack share their picks!

