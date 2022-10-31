2022 MLB Playoffs: Updated World Series Schedule After Game 3 Postponement

With game three of the World Series being postponed to Tuesday due to rain, changes have been made to the 2022 World Series schedule.

Game four will be played Wednesday, and game five will be played Thursday. Game three, game four and game five will all be played at Citizens Bank Park as scheduled, but each game has been pushed back a day.

Thursday was originally scheduled to be a day off for both teams to travel back to Houston, if game six and game seven are necessary. With game five being moved to Thursday, Friday will now be a travel day, meaning that game six and game seven will also be pushed back a day.

If a game six is necessary, it will be played Saturday night. If a game seven is necessary, it will be played Sunday night. Both games would be played at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

Here is a look at the updated World Series Schedule:

Tuesday, Nov. 1 — Game 3, 8:03 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

Wednesday Nov. 2 — Game 4, 8:03 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

Thursday, Nov. 3 — Game 5, 8:03 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia

Friday, Nov. 4 — Travel Day (if necessary)

Saturday, Nov. 5 — Game 6, 8:03 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston (if necessary)

Sunday, Nov. 6 — Game 7, 8:03 p.m. ET at Minute Maid Park in Houston (if necessary)

