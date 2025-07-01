Aaron Judge Becomes First Player In MLB History To Hit Milestone Before July
For most players, 30 home runs and 110 hits would make for a good season. But for Aaron Judge, the bar is set much higher.
The reigning American League MVP slugged his 29th and 30th home runs of the season on Sunday, as the New York Yankees defeated the Athletics 12-5 at Yankee Stadium.
Those long balls made Judge the first player in MLB history with at least 30 home runs and 110 hits prior to July of a season, per OptaSTATS.
Judge, a two-time MVP, six-time All-Star and four-time Silver Slugger, is putting together one of the best seasons of his already impressive career. Through 84 games, he's slashing .354/.458/.717/1.175 with 73 runs, 58 walks and 110 hits, all numbers that lead the American League.
He's on pace for the second 60-home run season of his career after falling just short with 58 last season. The 6-foot-7 outfielder should also finish with over 120 RBIs for the third time in his career, each in the last four seasons.
Judge is no stranger to the No. 1 spot in various hitting categories in MLB, but he may accomplish a career-first in 2025. He's leading qualified hitters with a .354 batting average, with Athletics rookie shortstop Jacob Wilson in second at .339. Judge has never won the AL batting title, let alone lead all players in batting average. Doing so would be another feather in his cap during an incredible 10-year MLB career for the 33-year-old.
Judge is more familiar with leading the league in home runs, something he's done three times in his career. He has stiff competition for that title in 2025, though, as Seattle Mariners Cal Raleigh leads MLB with 33, one spot ahead of Judge's 30. Raleigh is likely the top contender to dethrone Judge from his title as the reigning AL MVP.
Related MLB stories
- CLASE ON THE MOVE?: The Guardians aren't far from a playoff spot, but Emmanuel Clase could be worth trading given his immense value. CLICK HERE
- REVISITING KYLE TUCKER TRADE: Kyle Tucker faces his old team, the Houston Astros, for the first time since being traded to the Chicago Cubs. How does that trade look about six months later? CLICK HERE
- KETEL MARTE: The Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman revealed what a Chicago White Sox fan said to him that led to getting banned from all ballparks. CLICK HERE