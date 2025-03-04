Aaron Judge Dominates Baseball in Interesting Category of Recent History
In 2024, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge won his second MVP Award in three years, again proving himself as one of the pre-eminent sluggers in all of baseball.
Judge hit .322, falling just shy of the batting title in the American League, and he clocked 58 homers, driving in 144 as the Yankees got all the way to the World Series.
He paired with Juan Soto to make up one of the most dynamic lineup duos in recent memory. Soto finished third in the MVP voting, but has since moved onto the New York Mets.
But did you know that Judge also led baseball in a very specific category in 2024? And that it was by a wide margin?
Per CodifyBaseball on social media:
most walks with 1st base occupied, 2024
aaron judge, 46
juan soto, 29
nathaniel lowe, 28
cal raleigh, 28
isaac paredes, 27
Now, Judge led all of baseball in walks last season with 133, so this isn't necessarily surprising, but it does prove two things: That Judge is incredibly disciplined at the plate and that pitchers are often very careful with him, even when other guys are on base.
A nine-year veteran, Judge is a .288 career hitter with 315 homers and 716 RBI. He's led the American League in homers three times in his career and has led baseball in RBIs twice.
Last year, he led the entire sport in homers, RBIs, walks, on-base percentage, slugging, OPS, OPS+ and total bases.
The Yankees open the season on March 27 against the Brewers.
