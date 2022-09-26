Aaron Judge Held Homerless Versus Red Sox as Chase Moves to Toronto

Since hitting his 60th home run of the 2022 season Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Aaron Judge has yet to tie Roger Maris for the single-season American League home run record.

Wednesday, the Pirates kept Judge from homering, then the Boston Red Sox prevented the slugger from going yard, in all four games at Yankee Stadium over the weekend.

Judge went 2-for-11 against the Red Sox in the Bronx, with one extra base hit.

Sunday's game was cut short on account of rain. After a long rain delay, the game was eventually called, after completing six innings. The rainout would only give Judge three plate appearances Sunday, going 1-for-2 with a walk.

The Yankees would collect their 94th victory of the season, winning 2-0, completing a four-game sweep of their arch rival. The Yankees improve to 94-58. Their magic number to clinch the American League East is now two. The Toronto Blue Jays trail the Yankees by 8.5 games.

The Yankees will now travel to Toronto for a chance to clinch the division in their very next game. The Yankees will play three games against the Blue Jays. One win is all it would take for the Yankees to clinch the AL East for the first time since 2019 and the second time since 2012.

Judge, after being held quiet at Yankee Stadium, will attempt to tie Maris' record at the Rogers Centre.

The Yankees have ten games remaining in the regular season. Judge is currently on pace to finish the season with 64 home runs.