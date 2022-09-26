Aaron Judge Leads All 3 AL Triple Crown Categories with 10 Days Left

Despite cooling off, going 2-for-11, and being held without a home run in four games against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium over the weekend, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge leads the American League in all three Triple Crown categories, with just ten days remaining in the regular season. Only one player (Miguel Cabreras) has won a Triple Crown since 1967.

Judge's home run lead is safe. His 60 home runs are 23 more than the next-closest challenger, Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Álvarez.

Judge's RBI lead is a bit closer. José Ramírez (117) trails Judge (128) by eleven RBI. Judge is likely now seeing less RBI opportunities since manager Aaron Boone moved him to the lead-off spot, in hopes of giving him more at bats to hit more home runs. There's a strong case to be made that the Yankees should drop Judge down in the batting order in the postseason.

Judge is tied for the American League batting title with Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, with both players batting .314. Minnesota Twins utility man Luis Arráez is only one point behind, batting .313.

Judge's Yankees travel to Toronto Monday for a three-game series with the Blue Jays, then host the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium over the weekend, before finishing with a four-game series with the Rangers in Texas the final week of the season.

Judge will also have a chance to tie the American League single-season home run record of 61 set by Roger Maris in Toronto. With 60 home runs, he is on pace to finish the season with 64.