Skip to main content
Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Yordan Alvarez Named AL MVP Finalists

Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Yordan Alvarez Named AL MVP Finalists

The American League Most Valuable Player Award finalists were named Monday evening. The award winner will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET Thursday, November 17.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The American League Most Valuable Player Award finalists were named Monday evening. The award winner will be announced live on MLB Network at 6:00 p.m. ET Thursday, November 17.

Monday evening, Major League Baseball announced the finalists for the BBWAA awards, which will be announced over the next two weeks.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani and Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez were named the finalists for American League MVP.

The winner of the award will be announced live along with the National League MVP award winner Thursday, Nov. 17 at 6:00 p.m. ET on MLB Network.

Here's a look at the finalists:

Aaron Judge, Outfielder, New York Yankees

157 games, .311/.425/1.111, 62 home runs, 131 RBI, 16 stolen bases, 211 OPS+, 3 DRS, 10.6 WAR

Shohei Ohtani, Starting Pitcher and Designated Hitter, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

28 starts, 166 IP, record, 2.33 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 172 ERA+, 4.98 SO/W

157 games, .273/.356/.875, 34 home runs, 95 RBI, 11 stolen bases, 145 OPS+, 1 DRS, 9.6 WAR

Yordan Alvarez, Left Fielder and Designated Hitter, Houston Astros

135 games, .306/.406/1.019, 37 home runs, 97 RBI, 1 stolen base, 187 OPS+, 5 DRS, 6.8 WAR

Check out our MLB Awards Selections:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_19094899_168388303_lowres
News

Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, Yordan Alvarez Named AL MVP Finalists

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19379478_168388303_lowres
News

Dusty Baker Returns to Astros: "I Always Said if I Win One, I Want Two"

By Jack Vita
USATSI_3381646_168388303_lowres
News

Jonny Gomes Nearly Killed Rays Teammates with Fire Extinguisher Celebration in 2008

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19372801_168388303_lowres
News

The Houston Astros Replaced Carlos Correa with Jeremy Pena and Got Better

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19372444_168388303_lowres (1)
Podcasts

OPINION: Astros' Depth Was Difference-Maker in 2022 World Series vs. Phillies

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19099660_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Mets' Chris Bassitt Will Decline 2023 Option, Making Him a Free Agent

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19284001_168388303_lowres
News

5 Potential Free Agent Landing Spots for Aaron Judge

By Jack Vita
USATSI_15617461_168388303_lowres
News

MLB Teams Have Until November 15 to Protect Prospects from Rule 5 Draft

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19352115_168388303_lowres
News

2022-2023 Hot Stove: MLB Free Agency Begins November 10

By Jack Vita