Aaron Judge Turns 33 Years Old and Makes History Not Seen Since Lou Gehrig
The New York Yankees lost to the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Friday night, blowing a one-run lead in the top of the ninth inning.
With the loss, New York is now 15-11, but they remain in first place in the American League East. The Blue Jays are 13-13 and in third.
In the loss, Yankees' star Aaron Judge went 1-for-4 with a walk and a single. Through 26 games, he's hitting an absurd .408 and has made some history not seen since the 1930s.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today on social media:
Aaron Judge has been on base 60 times in the Yankees' first 26 games.
The only player in Yankee history to reach base more frequently in their first 26 games is Lou Gehrig in 1934.
Judge has a monstrous .508 on-base percentage and a 1.222 OPS. The reigning American League MVP has looked every bit the part despite the loss of Juan Soto (free agency) and Giancarlo (Stanton) as his lineup protection.
One of the most decorated players of the last decade, Judge turns 33 years old on Saturday. He's a two-time MVP, a six-time All-Star, a four-time Silver Slugger and a Rookie of the Year winner. He's on the inside track for the Baseball Hall of Fame as well.
Gehrig is one of the best players in baseball history. A Hall of Famer, he was a seven-time All-Star and a two-time MVP. He won seven World Series titles with the Yankees.
The Yankees were rained out against the Blue Jays on Saturday but they will make it up on Sunday as part of a single admission doubleheader.
New York will continue divisional play on Monday at the Baltimore Orioles.
