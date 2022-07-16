Skip to main content
Trade? MLB All-Star Reportedly Turns Down $440 Million Contract

Trade? MLB All-Star Reportedly Turns Down $440 Million Contract

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Juan Soto has turned down a $440 million contract offer from the Washington Nationals, and he now could be traded.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Juan Soto has turned down a $440 million contract offer from the Washington Nationals, and he now could be traded.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, MLB All-Star Juan Soto has turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer from the Washington Nationals. 

Rosenthal: "BREAKING: Juan Soto rejects $440M offer. Nationals will now entertain trading him."

According to Rosenthal, if he had agreed to the deal, he would have been the highest paid player in the majors. 

Now, they will look at trading him, according to Rosenthal. 

Rosenthal: "Juan Soto is available. The All-Star outfielder recently turned down an offer from the Washington Nationals that would have made him the highest-paid player in baseball history, and the team now plans to entertain trade offers for him, a seismic development leading to the Aug. 2 deadline."

Soto is only 23-years-old, and is already one of the best players in the MLB. 

He is a two-time MLB All-Star, 2019 World Series Champion and two-time Silver Slugger. 

In 2021, he led the National League in batting average; batting .351 on the season. 

He came into the majors at 19-years-old, so while he is young, he is already in his fifth MLB season. 

On the year, the Nationals have struggled as they are 30-62 in the 92 games that they have played in so far. 

Currently, they are in last place in the National League East, and 27.0 games behind the first place New York Mets. 

It's safe to say that they likely will not be a playoff team this year. 

Over the last few years, they have lost several superstars including Trea Turner, Max Scherzer, Anthony Rendon and Bryce Harper. 

USATSI_18645920_168388303_lowres
News

MLB All-Star Reportedly Turns Down $440 Million Contract

By Ben Stinar4 minutes ago
USATSI_18702852_168388303_lowres
News

TRADE: Los Angeles Angels And New York Yankees Make A Deal

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_18691783_168388303_lowres
News

TRADE: Atlanta Braves And Kansas City Royals Make A Deal

By Ben StinarJul 15, 2022
USATSI_18053585_168388303_lowres
News

TRADE: Robinson Cano Sent To Atlanta Braves

By Ben StinarJul 15, 2022
USATSI_18689803_168388303_lowres
News

Baltimore Orioles Defeat Chicago Cubs, 4-2, Reach .500 Mark

By Alex MurphyJul 12, 2022
USATSI_18685167_168388303_lowres
News

Texas Rangers SS Corey Seager Homers in Five Straight Games

By Alex MurphyJul 12, 2022
USATSI_18670639_168388303_lowres
News

TRADE: Pittsburgh Pirates And Cleveland Guardians Make A Deal

By Ben StinarJul 10, 2022
USATSI_18048501_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell's Tweet About The New York Mets

By Ben StinarJul 10, 2022
USATSI_18614404_168388303_lowres
News

Alex Verdugo Hits Walk-Off Single For Red Sox in Comeback Win Over Yankees

By Alex MurphyJul 9, 2022