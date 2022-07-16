MLB All-Star Reportedly Turns Down $440 Million Contract

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, MLB All-Star Juan Soto has turned down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer from the Washington Nationals.

Rosenthal: "BREAKING: Juan Soto rejects $440M offer. Nationals will now entertain trading him."

According to Rosenthal, if he had agreed to the deal, he would have been the highest paid player in the majors.

Now, they will look at trading him, according to Rosenthal.

Rosenthal: "Juan Soto is available. The All-Star outfielder recently turned down an offer from the Washington Nationals that would have made him the highest-paid player in baseball history, and the team now plans to entertain trade offers for him, a seismic development leading to the Aug. 2 deadline."

Soto is only 23-years-old, and is already one of the best players in the MLB.

He is a two-time MLB All-Star, 2019 World Series Champion and two-time Silver Slugger.

In 2021, he led the National League in batting average; batting .351 on the season.

He came into the majors at 19-years-old, so while he is young, he is already in his fifth MLB season.

On the year, the Nationals have struggled as they are 30-62 in the 92 games that they have played in so far.

Currently, they are in last place in the National League East, and 27.0 games behind the first place New York Mets.

It's safe to say that they likely will not be a playoff team this year.

Over the last few years, they have lost several superstars including Trea Turner, Max Scherzer, Anthony Rendon and Bryce Harper.