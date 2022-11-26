Adam Thielen Arrives at Vikings Game Wearing New Bryon Buxton Twins Jersey

Skip to main content
Minnesota Vikings star receiver Adam Thielen arrived at Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game at U.S. Bank Stadium against the New England Patriots, rocking a brand new Minnesota Twins Byron Buxton jersey. The Twins recently rolled out new uniforms that the club will wear in 2023.
The Twins recently rolled out some new uniforms that the club will wear in 2023. Thielen apparently was among the first fans to purchase one of the new uniforms, which reads 'Twin Cities' on the front.

Buxton himself discussed the club's new uniforms last week on MLB Network's High Heat, hosted by New York radio legend Christopher 'Mad Dog' Russo.

The Twins will trot out their new uniforms for the first time, in their Opening Day game, March 30 at Kansas City against the Royals.

Thielen would pick up nine catches for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 33-26 victory over the Patriots Thursday night. The Vikings are now 9-2 in 2022.

