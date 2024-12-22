After Trade From Cleveland Guardians, Josh and Bo Naylor Will No Longer Chase History
On Saturday, the Cleveland Guardians traded slugging first baseman Josh Naylor to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
It was just the latest in a string of moves in the first base market, which began to simmer late this week. When Christian Walker signed with the Houston Astros, that opened the door for Paul Goldschmidt to sign with the New York Yankees. As a result of that, the D'Backs pivoted to Naylor. The Guardians then went out and signed veteran Carlos Santana, who has been with the organization multiple times before.
While the falling dominoes are fun, it's not fun to see the Naylor Brothers broken up in Cleveland. Josh and Bo Naylor made up a nice pairing for the Guardians, who won the American League Central last season. With them no longer playing together, their chase for history will have to be put on hold as well.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most times homering in the same game, brothers all-time as teammates:
Justin & B.J. Upton, 6 such games
Jeremy & Jason Giambi, 4
Wilton & Vladimir Guerrero, 4
Josh & Bo Naylor: 3
Tommie & Henry Aaron, 3
Paul & Lloyd Waner, 3
The two will now have to hope they re-connect as teammates in the future in order to further pursue the record.
The 27-year-old Josh Naylor was an integral part of the Guardians run to the ALCS, hitting .243 with 31 homers and 108 RBI. An All-Star this year, he has become one of the best run producers in the American League.
As for Bo Naylor, he hit just .201 but did provide 13 homers. He's only 24 years old and should continue to progress.
