AL Triple Crown Watch: Judge Trails Arráez in BA with Three Games Left

With three days remaining in the 2022 Major League Baseball season, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (.311) currently trails Minnesota Twins utility man Luis Arráez (.315) by four batting average points for the American League lead. Judge leads the American League in home runs and RBI and will need to surpass Arráez in order to claim baseball's second Triple Crown since 1967.

Judge was batting .317 on September 21. The next day, the Yankees opened a four-game series against the Boston Red Sox. Since opening that series against their arch rival, Judge is batting .192 with just one home run and two RBI, and an on base percentage of .523, as teams have walked him 17 times in 44 plate appearances.

Judge will need to have a big final series in Texas, as the Yankees play four games against the Rangers in three days, beginning Monday.

If Judge continues to walk as much as he has recently, he will have a very difficult time surpassing Arráez.

Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is third in batting average, hitting .305. It does not appear that he, or anybody else, will have enough time to catch and surpass Judge and Arráez.

Arráez did not play Sunday. It remains unclear if Twins manager Rocco Baldelli will have him sit for all of his club's three remaining games, in Chicago, against the White Sox.

Judge has all but secured the American League home run crown, clubbing 61 long balls this season, just one shy of setting a new AL single-season record. No player in the AL has hit more than 39 home runs in 2022.

Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez (122) is eight RBI shy of tying Judge for the AL lead. A big final series from Ramírez would certainly make things interesting, but Judge has a nice lead for now. Ramírez's Guardians finish their season at home this week against the Kansas City Royals.