Alex Bregman Thinks He Broke His Finger Sliding into Second in World Series Win

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman thinks he broke his finger in the Astros' World Series victory, sliding into second base on a bang-bang play where Kyle Schwarber threw him out as he attempted to stretch a single into a double in the eighth inning.
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman believes that he broke his middle finger on his left hand in the Astros' 4-1 victory in Game 6 of the World Series.

After the Astros won their first World Series title since 2017, Bregman joined the set of MLB Tonight on MLB Network, to answer some questions from Greg Amsinger, Harold Reynolds, Pedro Martinez and Chris Young on their award-winning program.

During their conversation, Reynolds asked Bregman about a bang-bang play at second base, in which Bregman tried to stretch a single into a double in the bottom of the eighth inning, but was thrown out by Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber, upon replay review.

The instant replay showed Bregman's finger bending backwards on a tag from Jean Segura as he slid into second base.

"I was thinking this was going to be the first offseason without a surgery in a few years, but [my finger] looks pretty broken to me," Bregman said. "I think it's broken."

Reynolds replied, saying that it was a good thing that the Astros took care of business Saturday night, otherwise Bregman may not have been available for a Game 7 on Sunday.

"I was thinking, it's a good thing they won today, because you were not playing tomorrow," Reynolds said.

"I'd have been swinging with one finger on the bat," Bregman said.

