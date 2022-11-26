Alex Bregman Tweets Photo in Soccer Jersey, Supports USMNT in World Cup

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman tweeted a photo Friday, supporting the United States Men's National Soccer Team.

The tweet simply read 'USA! USA! @USMNT Let’s goooooooo'.

Below the text was a picture of Bregman and his wife Reagan wearing matching USA soccer jerseys, each with the no. 2 and 'Bregman' written on the nameplate on the back. Bregman wears no. 2 on the baseball diamond.

Alex became engaged to Reagan in January 2020. They were married in December 2020. Their son Knox Samuel was born August 1, 2022.

Bregman just celebrated his second World Series championship, as the Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games in the 2022 World Series.

Bregman believes that he broke his finger sliding into second base in Game 6 of the World Series, as Phillies second baseman Jean Segura tagged him right on his middle finger.

The USMNT would go on to draw with England 0-0.

