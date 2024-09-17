Fastball

Andrew Benintendi on Epic Run at Plate as Chicago White Sox Try to Stave Off History

The Chicago White Sox won their third consecutive game on Monday night as Andrew Benintendi continued his awesome turnaround at the plate.

Brady Farkas

Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi (23) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on Sept 16.
Chicago White Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi (23) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium on Sept 16. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-4 on Monday night at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. With the win, the White Sox have now won three games in a row. They are 36-115 on the season and are trying to mount a late comeback to avoid being the worst team in modern baseball history (40-120).

In the win, the Sox got some excellent work at the plate from both Andrew Vaughn and Andrew Benintendi. Vaughn went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple and two RBI. Benintendi went 2-for-3 with two homers and four RBI, continuing his resurgence at the plate.

Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today on social media:

Andrew Benintendi is on fire for the White Sox:
He has 11 homers in his last 37 games, including two tonight.
He has 2 more homers in his last 148 plate appearances than he had during a 2-year stretch from April 12 2022-April 26 2024 when he hit only 9 homers in 296 games and 1,219 plate appearances.

Benintendi, who signed a five-year deal before the 2023 season, now has 19 home runs and 59 RBI. He's still hitting just .228 but he's given the White Sox some much-needed thump in the middle of the order as the season nears its end.

The White Sox will look for a fourth straight win on Tuesday night when they take on the Angels again. First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET as Davis Martin (CWS) pitches against Griffin Canning (LAA).

Martin is 0-4 with a 4.14 ERA while Canning is 5-13 with a 5.35.

Follow Fastball On SI on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is a baseball writer for Fastball on Sports Illustrated/FanNation and the host of 'The Payoff Pitch' podcast which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Videos on baseball also posted to YouTube. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. You can follow him on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady. 

Home/News