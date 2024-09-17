Andrew Benintendi on Epic Run at Plate as Chicago White Sox Try to Stave Off History
The Chicago White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-4 on Monday night at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. With the win, the White Sox have now won three games in a row. They are 36-115 on the season and are trying to mount a late comeback to avoid being the worst team in modern baseball history (40-120).
In the win, the Sox got some excellent work at the plate from both Andrew Vaughn and Andrew Benintendi. Vaughn went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple and two RBI. Benintendi went 2-for-3 with two homers and four RBI, continuing his resurgence at the plate.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today on social media:
Andrew Benintendi is on fire for the White Sox:
He has 11 homers in his last 37 games, including two tonight.
He has 2 more homers in his last 148 plate appearances than he had during a 2-year stretch from April 12 2022-April 26 2024 when he hit only 9 homers in 296 games and 1,219 plate appearances.
Benintendi, who signed a five-year deal before the 2023 season, now has 19 home runs and 59 RBI. He's still hitting just .228 but he's given the White Sox some much-needed thump in the middle of the order as the season nears its end.
The White Sox will look for a fourth straight win on Tuesday night when they take on the Angels again. First pitch is set for 9:38 p.m. ET as Davis Martin (CWS) pitches against Griffin Canning (LAA).
Martin is 0-4 with a 4.14 ERA while Canning is 5-13 with a 5.35.
