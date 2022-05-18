WATCH: Angels' Anthony Rendon Hits Home Run Against Rangers on Tuesday

The Los Angeles Angels have had one of the best starts across MLB this season, coming into Tuesday's game against the Texas Rangers with a 24-14 record.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon helped to try to continue that run of form and even up the three-game series against Texas in the third inning, depositing a home run into the left field seats.

Rendon's home run was hit at an exit velocity of 103.3 MPH for 400 feet, the third-furthest ball he's hit this season and the third ball hit 400 feet or more.

All three of those have resulted in home runs, including a left-handed home run hit last week of Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips, who came in to pitch in a rather lopsided affair in favor of the Angels.

He now has five home runs on the season and over the last week, his hitting has improved drastically.

Despite hitting .224 on the season to date, Rendon has hit .304/.360/.522 over the past week with one home run, four RBI seven hits and three runs scored.

In his final three seasons with the Washington Nationals, Rendon hit .300 or better every year, batting a career-high .319 in 2019 as Washington won its lone World Series in franchise history.

He's more than capable of replicating those numbers now that he's on the Angels and his most recent run of form supports that.

Also, coming off injury, Rendon is just one home run away from his home run total last season, and he's played in roughly 25 less games.

The productivity is there for the third baseman and the Angels and as he plays more consistently, that production should be back without a doubt.