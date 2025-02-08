Anthony Rendon, One of Biggest Free Agent Whiffs in History, Set For Bench Role in 2025
The Los Angeles Angels signed veteran third baseman Yoan Moncada to a major league deal earlier this week, and according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, he's expected to be the team's starter.
That means that Anthony Rendon, one of the biggest free agent whiffs in recent memory, is ticketed for a bench role.
The 34-year-old Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million deal before the 2020 season but has played just 257 games in five years. To be fair, the COVID 2020 season was just 60 games, and Rendon did play 52 of them. He hasn't played more than 58 games in any of the full seasons that followed.
A former All-Star, Rendon helped the Washington Nationals win the World Series in 2019 when he led baseball in RBI with 126. He is a two-time Silver Slugger as well who received MVP votes in five different seasons.
Since getting to the Angels, Rendon is a .242 hitter with just 22 homers and 125 RBI. Now, he's set to lose his role entirely. Of course, that's only if Moncada can stay healthy himself. Also oft-injured, he played just 12 games last season for the Chicago White Sox.
The Angels are coming off a season in which they finished last in the American League West. However, they feel better about themselves heading into this season after signing Yusei Kikuchi, Travis d'Arnaud and Moncada. Furthermore, they've acquired Scott Kingery and Jorge Soler.
The team also brought in several notable names on minor league deals, including Tim Anderson.
