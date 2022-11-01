Astros' Pitching Plans: McCullers Game 3, Javier Game 4, Verlander Game 5

Following Monday night's rainout that postponed game three of the World Series to Tuesday night, manager Dusty Baker revealed his plans for the Houston Astros' pitching rotation this week in Philadelphia.

While Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson made adjustments to his club's rotation, Baker will still give Lance McCullers Jr. the ball for game three at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Tuesday night.

Right-handed pitcher Cristian Javier will start game four in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Justin Verlander will make his second start of the World Series in game five of the World Series on Thursday in Philadelphia.

Through eight career World Series starts, Verlander has not won a game in the Fall Classic and has an 0-6 record and 6.07 ERA.

Verlander will be given an extra day of rest, and could potentially be starting a closeout game or an elimination game Thursday. Baker will need Verlander to turn a corner and mirror the pitcher he was in the regular season, when he logged an 18-4 record, 1.75 ERA and 0.83 WHIP across 175 innings pitched and 28 starts. Verlander is the front runner to win the American League Cy Young.

If the World Series does not wrap up in Philadelphia this week, Framber Valdez will start game six Saturday, and McCullers will start game seven Sunday. Both games would be played in Houston, if necessary.

