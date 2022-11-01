Skip to main content
Astros' Pitching Plans: McCullers Game 3, Javier Game 4, Verlander Game 5

Astros' Pitching Plans: McCullers Game 3, Javier Game 4, Verlander Game 5

After Monday night's rainout and game three of the World Series being postponed to Tuesday night, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker revealed his plans for his pitching rotation and probable starters for this week in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park against the Philadelphia Phillies. Lance McCullers Jr. will start game three on Tuesday. Cristian Javier will start game four Wednesday. Justin Verlander will receive an extra day of rest and pitch game five Thursday. If necessary, Framber Valdez will pitch game six and McCullers will pitch game seven at Minute Maid Park in Houston, if necessary.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After Monday night's rainout and game three of the World Series being postponed to Tuesday night, Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker revealed his plans for his pitching rotation and probable starters for this week in Philadelphia at Citizens Bank Park against the Philadelphia Phillies. Lance McCullers Jr. will start game three on Tuesday. Cristian Javier will start game four Wednesday. Justin Verlander will receive an extra day of rest and pitch game five Thursday. If necessary, Framber Valdez will pitch game six and McCullers will pitch game seven at Minute Maid Park in Houston, if necessary.

Following Monday night's rainout that postponed game three of the World Series to Tuesday night, manager Dusty Baker revealed his plans for the Houston Astros' pitching rotation this week in Philadelphia.

While Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson made adjustments to his club's rotation, Baker will still give Lance McCullers Jr. the ball for game three at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia Tuesday night.

Right-handed pitcher Cristian Javier will start game four in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Justin Verlander will make his second start of the World Series in game five of the World Series on Thursday in Philadelphia.

Through eight career World Series starts, Verlander has not won a game in the Fall Classic and has an 0-6 record and 6.07 ERA.

Verlander will be given an extra day of rest, and could potentially be starting a closeout game or an elimination game Thursday. Baker will need Verlander to turn a corner and mirror the pitcher he was in the regular season, when he logged an 18-4 record, 1.75 ERA and 0.83 WHIP across 175 innings pitched and 28 starts. Verlander is the front runner to win the American League Cy Young.

If the World Series does not wrap up in Philadelphia this week, Framber Valdez will start game six Saturday, and McCullers will start game seven Sunday. Both games would be played in Houston, if necessary.

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_19260546_168388303_lowres
News

Astros' Pitching Plans: McCullers Game 3, Javier Game 4, Verlander Game 5

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19271317_168388303_lowres
News

Phillies' Ranger Suarez to Start Game 3 Tuesday, Aaron Nola to Pitch Game 4

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19336978_168388303_lowres
News

2022 MLB Playoffs: Updated World Series Schedule After Game 3 Postponement

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19336810_168388303_lowres
News

Game 3 of World Series Postponed to Tuesday, Changes Made to World Series Schedule

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19336559_168388303_lowres
News

Weather Could Delay Phillies, Astros World Series Game 3 with Rain in Forecast

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19327823_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies Announce World Series Game 3 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
USATSI_3419191_168388303_lowres
History

WATCH: 14 Years Ago Today, Philadelphia Hosted Phillies' World Series Parade

By Jack Vita
USATSI_16527378
News

Japanese Ace Kodai Senga Files For International Free Agency

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_4095028_168388303_lowres
News

13 Years Ago, Chase Utley Homered Twice in Last World Series Game in Philadelphia

By Jack Vita