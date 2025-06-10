Atlanta Braves' Ace Chris Sale Continues to Re-Work Baseball History Books

10+ strikeouts & 1 or fewer run allowed

(most starts in MLB history):



Nolan Ryan -- 93 (of 773)

Randy Johnson -- 92 (of 603)

Roger Clemens -- 64 (of 707)

Pedro Martínez -- 59 (of 409)

Max Scherzer -- 55 (of 458)

CHRIS SALE -- 50 (of 306)pic.twitter.com/mtjwheoQZV