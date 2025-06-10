Atlanta Braves' Ace Chris Sale Continues to Re-Work Baseball History Books
The Atlanta Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-1 on Monday night behind another dominant outing on the mound from reigning National League Cy Young winner Chris Sale.
The lefty went seven brilliant innings, giving up just one earned run on five hits and two walks. He struck out 11, moving his record to 4-4 and lowering his ERA to 2.79.
He also continued to climb an impressive list in baseball history, per Paul Hembekides of ESPN:
10+ strikeouts & 1 or fewer run allowed
(most starts in MLB history):
Nolan Ryan -- 93 (of 773)
Randy Johnson -- 92 (of 603)
Roger Clemens -- 64 (of 707)
Pedro Martínez -- 59 (of 409)
Max Scherzer -- 55 (of 458)
CHRIS SALE -- 50 (of 306)
Now 36 years old, he's struck out 107 batters in 80.2 innings. A 15-year veteran of the Chicago White Sox, Boston Red Sox and Braves, Sale is one of the best lefties to ever play. He's 142-87 lifetime with a 3.03 ERA and he helped the Red Sox win the World Series in 2018. Sale dealt with injury issues from 2019-2023, but now healthy, he's reclaimed his standing as one of the game's best.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:40 p.m. ET. Grant Holmes will be on the mound for Atlanta against Quinn Priester.
Holmes has pitched admirably for Atlanta this season, going 3-4 with a 3.99 ERA in the wake of injury to Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Strider. Priester has gone 3-2 with a 3.88 ERA since being acquired from the Boston Red Sox.
