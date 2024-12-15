Atlanta Braves Bring in Former Miami Marlins Outfielder Bryan De La Cruz
The Atlanta Braves signed outfielder Bryan De La Cruz on Sunday to a one-year deal.
It's an intriguing move for the Braves, as De La Cruz is just 27 years old. He's spent parts of four years in the big leagues, most notably with the Miami Marlins, making his debut in 2021. De La Cruz has seen his home run numbers increase each year, hitting five homers in 2021, 13 in 2022, 19 in 2023 and 21 last year. He had 78 RBI for the Marlins in 2023 and had 68 last season between the Pirates and Marlins. However, as his power has gone up, his average has gone down. De La Cruz hit .257 in 2023 while hitting just .233 in 2024.
The Braves could stand to add some outfield depth, so the move makes sense for them. Ronald Acuna Jr. is recovering from a torn ACL and the group traded Jorge Soler to the Los Angeles Angels at the beginning of the offseason.
The Braves finished third in the National League East but still found a way to advance to the playoffs before losing in the wild card round to the San Diego Padres.
De La Cruz could act as a platoon partner for Jarred Kelenic, or could end up starting games until Acuna Jr. is back in the fold.
As for the Marlins, they went 62-100 last season, finishing with the second-worst record in the National League, ahead of only the Colorado Rockies.
They last made the playoffs in 2023.