Atlanta Braves Clinch 5th Straight National League East Division Title

The Atlanta Braves completed their epic division comeback, clinching the National League East division title for the fifth straight year Tuesday night. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games on June 1. The Braves have since gone 78-33 over their last 111 games.
With a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in Miami, the Atlanta Braves clinched their fifth straight National League East division title.

On June 1, the Atlanta Braves were 23-27, 10.5 games back of the New York Mets in the National League East.

Since, the Braves are 78-33.

The Braves put themselves in position to clinch by sweeping the Mets at Truist Park over the weekend.

By winning the National League East, the Braves have secured the number two-seed in the National League playoffs. They will receive a bye from the Wild Card Series of Major League Baseball's new playoff format.

The Braves have punched their ticket to the National League Division Series, where they will await the winner of the three-seed versus the six-seed. The National League Central champions, the St. Louis Cardinals, have secured the three-seed. They will host a best-of-three NL Wild Card Series against either the Philadelphia Phillies or San Diego Padres, beginning Friday.

The Padres currently lead the Phillies by a game, and have a chance to clinch the five-seed Tuesday night. If the Padres clinch the five-seed, there will be nothing left to settle in the National League on the final day of the regular season. The Phillies would play the Cardinals in the Wild Card Series, with all three games being played in St. Louis. The winner of that series would play the Braves in the NLDS, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11.

