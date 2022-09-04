Atlanta Braves' Max Fried Loses No-Hit Bid Sunday to... Rain Delay

Atlanta Braves' starting pitcher Max Fried did not allow a hit through the first five innings of Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park.

The 28-year-old lefty was attempting to become the first Braves' pitcher to throw a no-hitter since Kent Mercker did April 8, 1994 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

Fried was the second Braves' pitcher chasing franchise history over the last four days, as teammate Spencer Strider set a franchise record for strikeouts in a single game Thursday night, passing a mark previously held by Hall of Famer John Smoltz.

Fried cruised through five no-hit innings, allowing no runs, walking one, and striking out six on 66 pitches.

Then, a rain delay stopped Fried in his tracks. An hour and 35 minutes later, the game resumed, but Fried's day was done. Braves' manager Brian Snitker chose not to give the ball back to his starting pitcher, ending his no-hit bid.

It's rare for a starting pitcher to return to the mound after a rain delay, after throwing 60-plus pitches.

Perhaps a pitcher will come back after a rain delay in an elimination game, but in the case of the Braves, who already had a 2-0 lead over a weak Marlins team, Snitker wisely chose not to push it.

"That's the first time I ever remember coming out of a game without giving up a hit," Fried told reporters after Sunday's game.

The Braves beat the Marlins 7-1, improving the club's record to 84-51.

With the Mets losing Sunday, the Braves are now just one game back of their National League East division-lead. The Braves are seeking their fifth-straight NL East division title.