Skip to main content
Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies Announce NLDS Game 3 Starting Lineups

Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies Announce NLDS Game 3 Starting Lineups

Here's a look at how the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will line up for game three of the National League Division Series Friday afternoon at Truist Park in Atlanta. Spencer Strider and Aaron Nola will each take the mound. The NLDS is tied 1-1.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Here's a look at how the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will line up for game three of the National League Division Series Friday afternoon at Truist Park in Atlanta. Spencer Strider and Aaron Nola will each take the mound. The NLDS is tied 1-1.

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies posted their starting lineups on Twitter Friday morning for game three of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, set to start at 4:37 p.m. ET on FOX.

After playing the series' first two games in Atlanta, the NLDS is tied 1-1, moving to Philadelphia Friday. It will be the first playoff game played at Citizens Bank Park since the 2011 NLDS.

Here's how the Braves will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) RF Ronald Acuna Jr. .266/.351/.764

2) SS Dansby Swanson .277/.329/.776

3) 1B Matt Olson .240/.325/.802

4) 3B Austin Riley .273/.349/.877

5) C Travis d'Arnaud .268/.319/.791

6) CF Michael Harris II .297/.339/.853

7) DH Marcell Ozuna .226/.274/.687

8) Vaughn Grissom .291/.353/.792

9) LF Eddie Rosario .212/.259/.587

P Spencer Strider (11-5, 2.67 ERA)

Here's how the Phillies will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Kyle Schwarber .218/.323/.827

2) 1B Rhys Hoskins .246/.332/.794

3) C J.T. Realmuto .276/.342/.820

4) DH Bryce Harper .286/.364/.878

5) RF Nicholas Castellanos .263/.305/.694

6) 3B Alec Bohm .280/.315/.713

7) CF Brandon Marsh .245/.295/.679

8) 2B Jean Segura .277/.336/.723

9) SS Bryson Stott .234/.295/.653

P Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA)

Whichever team takes game three on Friday will have a 2-1 series lead. Game four will be played Saturday in Philadelphia. If a game five is necessary, it will be played in Atlanta Sunday.

Check out our full ALDS and NLDS preview!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_19222171_168388303_lowres
News

Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies Announce NLDS Game 3 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19230187_168388303_lowres
News

New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians Announce ALDS Game 2 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18876091_168388303_lowres
News

2022 MLB Awards: Top 5 National League Manager of the Year Candidates

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19116042
News

Carlos Correa Opting Out Of Twins Deal, Becoming A Free Agent Again

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_19215448_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Astros, Seattle Mariners Announce ALDS Game 2 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19182009_168388303_lowres
News

2022 MLB Awards: Top 5 American League Manager of the Year Candidates

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19221820_168388303_lowres
News

Atlanta Braves Tie NLDS 1-1 with 3-0 Game 2 Win Over Philadelphia Phillies

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19221580_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Dansby Swanson Makes Amazing Over-the-Shoulder Catch in Game 2

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19217813_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Manny Machado Crushes 1st Inning Home Run Off Clayton Kershaw

By Jack Vita