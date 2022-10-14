Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies Announce NLDS Game 3 Starting Lineups

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies posted their starting lineups on Twitter Friday morning for game three of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, set to start at 4:37 p.m. ET on FOX.

After playing the series' first two games in Atlanta, the NLDS is tied 1-1, moving to Philadelphia Friday. It will be the first playoff game played at Citizens Bank Park since the 2011 NLDS.

Here's how the Braves will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) RF Ronald Acuna Jr. .266/.351/.764

2) SS Dansby Swanson .277/.329/.776

3) 1B Matt Olson .240/.325/.802

4) 3B Austin Riley .273/.349/.877

5) C Travis d'Arnaud .268/.319/.791

6) CF Michael Harris II .297/.339/.853

7) DH Marcell Ozuna .226/.274/.687

8) Vaughn Grissom .291/.353/.792

9) LF Eddie Rosario .212/.259/.587

P Spencer Strider (11-5, 2.67 ERA)

Here's how the Phillies will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Kyle Schwarber .218/.323/.827

2) 1B Rhys Hoskins .246/.332/.794

3) C J.T. Realmuto .276/.342/.820

4) DH Bryce Harper .286/.364/.878

5) RF Nicholas Castellanos .263/.305/.694

6) 3B Alec Bohm .280/.315/.713

7) CF Brandon Marsh .245/.295/.679

8) 2B Jean Segura .277/.336/.723

9) SS Bryson Stott .234/.295/.653

P Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA)

Whichever team takes game three on Friday will have a 2-1 series lead. Game four will be played Saturday in Philadelphia. If a game five is necessary, it will be played in Atlanta Sunday.

