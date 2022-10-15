Skip to main content
Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies Announce NLDS Game 4 Starting Lineups

Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies Announce NLDS Game 4 Starting Lineups

Here's a look at how the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will line up for game four of the National League Division Series Saturday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Charlie Morton and Noah Syndergaard will each take the mound. The Phillies lead the NLDS 2-1 and can clinch a trip to their first NLCS since 2010 with a win Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Here's a look at how the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves will line up for game four of the National League Division Series Saturday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Charlie Morton and Noah Syndergaard will each take the mound. The Phillies lead the NLDS 2-1 and can clinch a trip to their first NLCS since 2010 with a win Saturday.

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies posted their starting lineups on Twitter Saturday morning for game four of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, set to start at 2:07 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Phillies took game three, crushing the Braves 9-1 Friday afternoon. With a win Saturday in front of their home fans, the Phillies would clinch a trip to their first National League Championship Series since 2010.

Here's how the Braves will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) RF Ronald Acuna Jr. .266/.351/.764

2) SS Dansby Swanson .277/.329/.776

3) 1B Matt Olson .240/.325/.802

4) C Travis d'Arnaud .268/.319/.791

5) 3B Austin Riley .273/.349/.877

6) CF Michael Harris II .297/.339/.853

7) DH Marcell Ozuna .226/.274/.687

8) 2B Orlando Arcia .244/.316/.732

9) LF Eddie Rosario .212/.259/.587

P Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34 ERA)

Here's how the Phillies will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Kyle Schwarber .218/.323/.827

2) 1B Rhys Hoskins .246/.332/.794

3) C J.T. Realmuto .276/.342/.820

4) DH Bryce Harper .286/.364/.878

5) RF Nicholas Castellanos .263/.305/.694

6) 3B Alec Bohm .280/.315/.713

7) SS Bryson Stott .234/.295/.653

8) 2B Jean Segura .277/.336/.723

9) CF Brandon Marsh .245/.295/.679

P Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA)

The Braves need a win in order to keep their season and their World Series hopes alive. If the Braves are able to stave off elimination Saturday, they will host game five at Truist Park in Atlanta on Sunday.

Check out our full ALDS and NLDS preview!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_19231213_168388303_lowres
News

Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies Announce NLDS Game 4 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
YankeesAaronJudgeGuardiansGame2
News

My Two Cents: Judge or Be Judged, It Comes With the Territory Under Playoff Spotlight

By Tom Brew
USATSI_19230835_168388303_lowres
News

Yankees' Aaron Judge Opens Postseason 0-For-8 with 7 Strikeouts

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19231253_168388303_lowres
News

Phillies Put Braves on Edge of Elimination with 9-1 Game 3 NLDS Win

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19231200_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Phillies' Rhys Hoskins Crushes Home Run, Spikes Bat in Game 3 of NLDS

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19231113_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Oscar Gonzalez's Heroics Give Guardians 4-2 Win, Tie ALDS 1-1

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19202533_168388303_lowres
News

San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers Announce NLDS Game 3 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita
USATSI_7147218_168388303_lowres
News

Cubs, Cardinals' Hall of Famer, Cy Young Winner, Bruce Sutter Dead at 69

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19222171_168388303_lowres
News

Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies Announce NLDS Game 3 Starting Lineups

By Jack Vita