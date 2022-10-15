Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies Announce NLDS Game 4 Starting Lineups

The Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies posted their starting lineups on Twitter Saturday morning for game four of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, set to start at 2:07 p.m. ET on FS1.

The Phillies took game three, crushing the Braves 9-1 Friday afternoon. With a win Saturday in front of their home fans, the Phillies would clinch a trip to their first National League Championship Series since 2010.

Here's how the Braves will line up, including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats:

1) RF Ronald Acuna Jr. .266/.351/.764

2) SS Dansby Swanson .277/.329/.776

3) 1B Matt Olson .240/.325/.802

4) C Travis d'Arnaud .268/.319/.791

5) 3B Austin Riley .273/.349/.877

6) CF Michael Harris II .297/.339/.853

7) DH Marcell Ozuna .226/.274/.687

8) 2B Orlando Arcia .244/.316/.732

9) LF Eddie Rosario .212/.259/.587

P Charlie Morton (9-6, 4.34 ERA)

Here's how the Phillies will line up (including 2022 regular season slash lines and pitching stats):

1) LF Kyle Schwarber .218/.323/.827

2) 1B Rhys Hoskins .246/.332/.794

3) C J.T. Realmuto .276/.342/.820

4) DH Bryce Harper .286/.364/.878

5) RF Nicholas Castellanos .263/.305/.694

6) 3B Alec Bohm .280/.315/.713

7) SS Bryson Stott .234/.295/.653

8) 2B Jean Segura .277/.336/.723

9) CF Brandon Marsh .245/.295/.679

P Noah Syndergaard (10-10, 3.94 ERA)

The Braves need a win in order to keep their season and their World Series hopes alive. If the Braves are able to stave off elimination Saturday, they will host game five at Truist Park in Atlanta on Sunday.

