Atlanta Braves Release Playoff Roster for NLDS vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The Atlanta Braves released their 26-man roster for the National League Division Series Tuesday morning, for their NLDS series against the Philadelphia Phillies beginning Tuesday afternoon.

The most notable addition to the Braves postseason roster is starting pitcher Spencer Strider. Strider has been nursing an oblique injury and has not pitched in a game since Sept. 18.

It remains unclear how the Braves will use him in the NLDS or if they will use him as a starting pitcher or a reliever, but he will be available.

The Braves will carry 14 position players and 12 pitchers on their NLDS roster.

Catchers (2)

William Contreras

Travis d'Arnaud

Infielders (6)

Ehire Adrianza

Orlando Arcia

Vaughn Grissom

Matt Olson

Austin Riley

Dansby Swanson

Outfielders (6)

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Robbie Grossman

Michael Harris II

Guillermo Heredia

Marcell Ozuna

Eddie Rosario

Right-Handed Pitchers (9)

Jesse Chavez

Raisel Iglesias

Kenley Jansen

Collin McHugh

Charlie Morton

Jake Odorizzi

Jackson Stephens

Spencer Strider

Kyle Wright

Left-Handed Pitchers (3)

Max Fried

Dylan Lee

A.J. Minter

By winning their fifth straight National League East title, the Braves received a bye from the National League Wild Card Series.

The Braves open the NLDS Tuesday afternoon at 1:07 p.m. ET against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Check out our full ALDS and NLDS preview!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.