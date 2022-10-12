Atlanta Braves Release Playoff Roster for NLDS vs. Philadelphia Phillies
The Atlanta Braves released their 26-man roster for the National League Division Series Tuesday morning, for their NLDS series against the Philadelphia Phillies beginning Tuesday afternoon.
The most notable addition to the Braves postseason roster is starting pitcher Spencer Strider. Strider has been nursing an oblique injury and has not pitched in a game since Sept. 18.
It remains unclear how the Braves will use him in the NLDS or if they will use him as a starting pitcher or a reliever, but he will be available.
The Braves will carry 14 position players and 12 pitchers on their NLDS roster.
Catchers (2)
William Contreras
Travis d'Arnaud
Infielders (6)
Ehire Adrianza
Orlando Arcia
Vaughn Grissom
Matt Olson
Austin Riley
Dansby Swanson
Outfielders (6)
Ronald Acuna Jr.
Robbie Grossman
Michael Harris II
Guillermo Heredia
Marcell Ozuna
Eddie Rosario
Right-Handed Pitchers (9)
Jesse Chavez
Raisel Iglesias
Kenley Jansen
Collin McHugh
Charlie Morton
Jake Odorizzi
Jackson Stephens
Spencer Strider
Kyle Wright
Left-Handed Pitchers (3)
Max Fried
Dylan Lee
A.J. Minter
By winning their fifth straight National League East title, the Braves received a bye from the National League Wild Card Series.
The Braves open the NLDS Tuesday afternoon at 1:07 p.m. ET against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park in Atlanta.
Check out our full ALDS and NLDS preview!
Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.