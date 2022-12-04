Atlanta Braves Reportedly Close to Acquiring Oakland Athletics Catcher

The Oakland Athletics are close to trading catcher Sean Murphy, MLB.com executive reporter Mark Feinsand reports.

According to Feinsand, the Atlanta Braves have emerged as the frontrunner to acquire the 2021 American League Gold Glove Award winner.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Cleveland Guardians have also been linked to having interest in Murphy.

Murphy is an excellent defensive backstop with a career .236 Batting Average, .326 On Base Percentage and .755 OPS with 46 home runs and 147 RBI over his first four Major League season.

Murphy, 28, is under club control through 2025 and estimated to earn roughly $3.3 million through arbitration in 2023.

If the Braves do in fact trade for Murphy, the club would have a surplus of catchers, with William Contreras, Travis d'Arnaud and Manny Pina. It could mean that the Braves will soon be shopping a catcher or two in exchange for a young shortstop or pitcher.

The Braves could trade for a young shortstop to replace Dansby Swanson, if the club is unable to re-sign him.

