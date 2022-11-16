Skip to main content
Atlanta Braves Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

The Atlanta Braves have set their 40-man roster to protect eligible minor league players from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in San Diego in December. As of the November 15 deadline, the Braves have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster.
Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Atlanta Braves added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospects Bradden Shewmake, Darius Vines and Roddery Munoz. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Braves have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, though.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Braves have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Kolby Allard

Nick Anderson

Ian Anderson

Bryce Elder

Seth Elledge

Max Fried

Raisel Iglesias

Dylan Lee

Tyler Matzek

Collin McHugh

A.J. Minter

Charlie Morton

Kyler Muller

Roddery Munoz

Alan Rangel

Dennis Santana

Mike Soroka

Spencer Strider

Freddy Tarnok

Michael Tonkin

Darius Vines

Brooks Wilson

Kyle Wright

Kirby Yates

Huascar Ynoa

Catchers

William Contreras

Travis d'Arnaud

Manny Pina

Chadwick Tromp

Infielders

Ozzie Albies

Orlando Arcia

Vaughn Grissom

Matt Olson

Austin Riley

Braden Shewmake

Outfielders

Ronald Acuna Jr.

Michael Harris II

Sam Hilliard

Eddie Rosario

Designated Hitter

Marcell Ozuna

