Atlanta Braves Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Tuesday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Atlanta Braves added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added are minor league prospects Bradden Shewmake, Darius Vines and Roddery Munoz. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Braves have a full 40 players on their 40-man roster, with no open roster spots. Their offseason is far from over, though.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Braves have listed on their website.
Pitchers
Kolby Allard
Nick Anderson
Ian Anderson
Bryce Elder
Seth Elledge
Max Fried
Raisel Iglesias
Dylan Lee
Tyler Matzek
Collin McHugh
A.J. Minter
Charlie Morton
Kyler Muller
Roddery Munoz
Alan Rangel
Dennis Santana
Mike Soroka
Spencer Strider
Freddy Tarnok
Michael Tonkin
Darius Vines
Brooks Wilson
Kyle Wright
Kirby Yates
Huascar Ynoa
Catchers
William Contreras
Travis d'Arnaud
Manny Pina
Chadwick Tromp
Infielders
Ozzie Albies
Orlando Arcia
Vaughn Grissom
Matt Olson
Austin Riley
Braden Shewmake
Outfielders
Ronald Acuna Jr.
Michael Harris II
Sam Hilliard
Eddie Rosario
Designated Hitter
Marcell Ozuna
For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.