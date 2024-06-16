Fastball

Corbin Burnes Puts History on the Line as Orioles Host Phillies

As the Baltimore Orioles host the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday afternoon, ace Corbin Burnes is putting history on the line.

Brady Farkas

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Rogers Centre on June 4.
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Rogers Centre on June 4. / John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
Burnes, who was acquired this past offseason in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, has been historically good since joining the reigning American League East champions.

Per @OptaSTATS on social media:

Corbin Burnes of the @Orioles is the first pitcher in the modern era with at least 5.0 innings pitched, three runs allowed or fewer and three walks allowed or fewer in each of his first 14 starts with any team.

Entering play on Sunday, he's 7-2 with a 2.08 ERA. He's struck out 82 batters in 86.2 innings and has an even 1.00 WHIP. Burnes will not only be in consideration for an American League All-Star spot, he may also be in the running for the American League Cy Young Award by the time the year is done.

The 29-year-old Burnes is in his seventh year in the big leagues with the Brewers and Orioles. He'll be a free agent after the season and is setting himself up for a nice payday in the offseason. Lifetime, he's 52-29 with a 3.13 ERA. He won the Cy Young for Milwaukee in 2022.

The Orioles enter play at 46-24 on the year while the Phillies are 47-23, the best in the National League. Baltimore has the second best record in the American Leauge but still trails the New York Yankees in the division.

First pitch is set for 1:35 p.m. ET.

Brady Farkas

