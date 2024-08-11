Baltimore Orioles' Jackson Holliday Joins Toronto Blue Jays Star in Recent History
The Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday night to move to 70-48 on the season. The win, coupled with a Yankees' doubleheader split, keeps the Orioles in first place in the American League East by 1.0 game.
In the win, rookie Jackson Holliday continued his recent tear by going 1-for-4 with a homer, an RBI, a walk and two runs scored. Holliday looked overmatched in his first taste of big-league action but since being re-called, he's on absolute fire.
Holliday now has five home runs for his young career, and he joined Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in recent baseball history as well.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Jackson Holliday is the youngest player with 4+ HR in a 6-game span since Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in 2019
Ranked the No. 1 prospect in baseball coming into the year, Holliday is still hitting .171, but he's only gotten 70 at-bats. At just 20 years old, he has the makings of a perennial All-Star and should pair with Gunnar Henderson to make up the Orioles middle infield for years to come.
His father (Matt Holliday) played 15 years in the big leagues with the Colorado Rockies, St. Louis Cardinals, Oakland Athletics, and New York Yankees. He spent part of eight years in St. Louis, six with Colorado, one with New York and part of one with Oakland. He was a seven-time All-Star selection, received MVP votes in eight different seasons and finished fifth in the 2004 National League Rookie of the Year voting.
The Orioles will play the Rays again on Sunday afternoon.
