Baltimore Orioles on Wrong Side of Woeful History Following Collapse vs. Tampa Bay Rays
The Baltimore Orioles raced out to an 8-0 lead through two innings on Wednesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays, only to lose 12-8 at Steinbrenner Field.
The O's made some undesirable history in the collapse, becoming the fourth team ever to have an eight-run lead and still lose by four runs or more.
Codify Baseball had that information on social media.
The Orioles surrendered three runs in the third and one in the fourth to make it 8-4, with the Rays then scoring four in the fifth and four in the seventh to finish off the scoring. Tampa Bay had a whopping 18 hits against Orioles pitching. The O's used six pitchers in the loss, with Trevor Rogers allowing three runs, Scott Blewett allowing one and Yennier Cano allowing four. Andre Kittredge, signed this past offseason, also allowed four for the O's
Starting pitcher Taj Bradley was rough on the other side, giving up six earned runs on seven hits over just 1.1 innings. All of a sudden, his ERA has swelled to 4.95.
The Orioles are now 31-42 on the season and they remain one of the biggest disappointments in baseball this season. The Rays have ascended into second place in the American League East at 41-33. They are just 1.5 games back of the New York Yankees.
The two teams will play again on Thursday night with first pitch coming at 7:35 p.m. ET.
Right-hander Charlie Morton will start for the Orioles against his old team while Drew Rasmussen pitches for Tampa Bay.
