Baltimore Orioles Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft

Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Baltimore Orioles added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.

Among the players added are minor league prospects Noah Denoyer, Seth Johnson, Joey Ortiz, Grayson Rodriguez and Drew Rom. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.

As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Orioles have 39 players on their 40-man roster, with one open roster spots. The Orioles can add a player from other teams via the Rule 5 Draft. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.

Below is the full, updated roster that the Orioles have listed on their website.

Pitchers

Keegan Akin

Bryan Baker

Mike Baumann

Felix Bautista

Kyle Bradish

Yennier Cano

Noah Denoyer

Logan Gillaspie

DL Hall

Seth Johnson

Joey Krehbiel

Dean Kremer

John Means

Cionel Perez

Grayson Rodriguez

Drew Rom

Dillon Tate

Chris Vallimont

Nick Vespi

Austin Voth

Spenser Watkins

Tyler Wells

Bruce Zimmermann

Catchers

Mark Kolozsvary

Adley Rutschman

Infielders

Gunnar Henderson

Jorge Mateo

Ryan Mountcastle

Tyler Nevin

Joey Ortiz

Ramon Urias

Outfielders

Daz Cameron

Jake Cave

Austin Hays

Ryan McKenna

Cedric Mullins

Anthony Santander

Kyle Stowers

Designated Hitter

Terrin Vavra

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.