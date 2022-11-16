Baltimore Orioles Set 40-Man Roster, Protect Minor League Players from Rule 5 Draft
Prior to Monday evening's 6 p.m. ET deadline to protect eligible players from the Rule 5 Draft, the Baltimore Orioles added some minor league players to their 40-man roster.
Among the players added are minor league prospects Noah Denoyer, Seth Johnson, Joey Ortiz, Grayson Rodriguez and Drew Rom. These players will be protected from the Rule 5 Draft at the Winter Meetings in three weeks in San Diego.
As of the Nov. 15 deadline, the Orioles have 39 players on their 40-man roster, with one open roster spots. The Orioles can add a player from other teams via the Rule 5 Draft. They also can make trades and sign free agents in the meantime, to fill out their roster.
Below is the full, updated roster that the Orioles have listed on their website.
Pitchers
Keegan Akin
Bryan Baker
Mike Baumann
Felix Bautista
Kyle Bradish
Yennier Cano
Noah Denoyer
Logan Gillaspie
DL Hall
Seth Johnson
Joey Krehbiel
Dean Kremer
John Means
Cionel Perez
Grayson Rodriguez
Drew Rom
Dillon Tate
Chris Vallimont
Nick Vespi
Austin Voth
Spenser Watkins
Tyler Wells
Bruce Zimmermann
Catchers
Mark Kolozsvary
Adley Rutschman
Infielders
Gunnar Henderson
Jorge Mateo
Ryan Mountcastle
Tyler Nevin
Joey Ortiz
Ramon Urias
Outfielders
Daz Cameron
Jake Cave
Austin Hays
Ryan McKenna
Cedric Mullins
Anthony Santander
Kyle Stowers
Designated Hitter
Terrin Vavra
