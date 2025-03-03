Baltimore Orioles Veteran Hurler Set to Join Rare Team History in 2025 Season

when he starts in the regular season, 41-year-old Charlie Morton will join this list:



Pitchers to start for Orioles/Browns at age 41+:



1916-17 Eddie Plank: 20 starts

1951-53 Satchel Paige: 13

1938-39 Fred Johnson: 8



